Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM)

Analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Capital One Financial upgraded Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.04.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $21.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $22.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 241,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 12,669 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,938,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,510,000 after buying an additional 3,675,052 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 553,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,377,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 343,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

