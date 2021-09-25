General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Rating Increased to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $176.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 10.85% from the stock’s previous close.

GD has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.83.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $197.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. General Dynamics has a 1-year low of $129.17 and a 1-year high of $206.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 8,915.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,052 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 331.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $121,155,000 after acquiring an additional 512,609 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,601,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,198,584,000 after acquiring an additional 421,493 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 981,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $184,832,000 after acquiring an additional 380,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $54,612,000. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

