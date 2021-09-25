PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Equities researchers at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 120.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PCT. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

NYSE PCT opened at $14.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.19. PureCycle Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $35.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael E. Dee bought 4,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,986.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,025,778 shares in the company, valued at $12,237,531.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael E. Dee bought 3,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.31 per share, with a total value of $39,268.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,025,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,627,327.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in PureCycle Technologies by 2,225.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 38,836 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in PureCycle Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 17,343,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,173,000 after purchasing an additional 161,062 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

