Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.06% of Seaboard worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEB. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seaboard in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Seaboard by 120.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Seaboard by 400.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Seaboard by 30.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Seaboard in the first quarter valued at $351,000. 17.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:SEB opened at $4,070.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.37. Seaboard Co. has a 12-month low of $2,755.12 and a 12-month high of $4,390.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%.

Seaboard Corp. engages in the provision of agribusiness and transportation businesses. It operates through the following segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling, Marine, Sugar & Alcohol, Power and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, distributors and retail outlets throughout the United States, Japan, Mexico and other foreign markets.

