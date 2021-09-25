American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXL. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 284,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 125,743 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 307.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 15,250 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 794,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 94,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 320.9% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 75,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 57,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXL opened at $8.69 on Friday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The company has a market cap of $991.07 million, a PE ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.98.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 76.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.79) EPS. American Axle & Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 149.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXL shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

