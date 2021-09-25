Benchmark Boosts Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target to $650.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its target price hoisted by Benchmark from $580.00 to $650.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Argus raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $491.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $592.57.

NYSE:TMO opened at $609.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $239.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $554.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $501.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $412.80 and a 12-month high of $616.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMO. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

