Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Freedom were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Freedom by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Freedom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Freedom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Freedom by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Freedom by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Freedom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of Freedom stock opened at $64.53 on Friday. Freedom Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $68.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. Freedom had a return on equity of 67.42% and a net margin of 40.48%. The company had revenue of $124.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freedom Holding Corp. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Freedom news, Director Boris Cherdabayev sold 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total transaction of $804,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

