Swiss National Bank Has $2.57 Million Stock Position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Safety Insurance Group worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,182,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,894,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,621,000 after purchasing an additional 20,106 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,724,000 after purchasing an additional 16,864 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 15,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SAFT opened at $78.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.65. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.30. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $87.98.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $222.88 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 15.05%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st.

In related news, insider Ann Marie Mckeown sold 3,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $267,843.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

