American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,962 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMGN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 74.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 18,828 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 8.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

Shares of IMGN stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.66. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $10.88.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 40.82% and a negative return on equity of 106.62%. The business had revenue of $16.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.92 million. ImmunoGen’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

See Also: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.