Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Director Sells C$672,182.97 in Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.30, for a total transaction of C$672,182.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$741,775.76.

David Ian Mckay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.87, for a total transaction of C$701,791.38.

On Thursday, July 22nd, David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.66, for a total transaction of C$668,783.81.

TSE:RY opened at C$127.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$128.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$123.93. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$90.75 and a one year high of C$134.23. The company has a market cap of C$182.22 billion and a PE ratio of 12.05.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported C$3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.72 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.37 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.1439197 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.69%.

RY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$140.56.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

