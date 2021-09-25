Insider Selling: CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Sells 27,988 Shares of Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $871,826.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $878,543.32.

On Thursday, September 16th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $890,858.04.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $876,584.16.

On Monday, August 30th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $872,385.96.

On Friday, August 27th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $852,794.36.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $398,269.24.

On Monday, August 23rd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $384,415.18.

On Friday, August 20th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $375,598.96.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Langley Steinert sold 21,824 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $652,537.60.

On Monday, August 9th, Langley Steinert sold 22,332 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $679,116.12.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $32.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.10. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $217.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.00 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 15.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CarGurus by 1,795.2% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,990,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,000 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus in the second quarter valued at $46,904,000. Atreides Management LP boosted its stake in CarGurus by 108.5% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,796 shares in the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CarGurus in the second quarter valued at $26,026,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in CarGurus by 94.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,739,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,442,000 after acquiring an additional 845,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

CARG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet raised CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

