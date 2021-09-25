Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,708 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Gladstone Capital worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLAD. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Gladstone Capital by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 607,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 98,338 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 17.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 40,152 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the first quarter valued at about $369,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the second quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 19,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on GLAD shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Gladstone Capital in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ GLAD opened at $11.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $389.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $6.97 and a 12-month high of $12.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average of $11.12.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 112.35%. The company had revenue of $13.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.30%.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.