Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaxcyte Inc.is a biopharmaceutical company develops vaccines for infectious diseases. It offers conjugate, pneumococcal conjugate and complex antigen-based vaccines. Vaxcyte Inc.is based in Foster City, California. “

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

PCVX opened at $25.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.65 and its 200 day moving average is $22.49. Vaxcyte has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $53.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 0.49.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.06. As a group, analysts predict that Vaxcyte will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $342,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,254 shares in the company, valued at $13,601,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul Sauer sold 5,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $133,736.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,873 in the last 90 days. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 434.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 32.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 13.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vaxcyte (PCVX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.