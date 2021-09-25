Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jumia Technologies AG provides e-commerce services. The Company offers products, which includes dresses, leggings, skirts, polo shirts, belts, watches, sunglasses, health products, beauty products and a range of products for children, among others. Jumia Technologies AG is based in Berlin, Germany. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of JMIA opened at $19.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.61. Jumia Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $69.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JMIA. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $40,981,000. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $26,387,000. Kylin Management LLC bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $26,387,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $25,025,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Jumia Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,619,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,768,000 after acquiring an additional 448,426 shares during the period. 35.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

