KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, "KNOT Offshore Partners LP is engaged in owning, acquiring and operating shuttle tankers, designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. KNOT Offshore Partners LP is based in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom."

Shares of KNOP stock opened at $18.34 on Wednesday. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.78.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.91). KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 23.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNOP. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,355,017 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,073,000 after purchasing an additional 123,600 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,993,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,568,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 410.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 55,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 44,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $657,000. 21.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

