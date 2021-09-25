SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.40 and last traded at $13.42. Approximately 38,125 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,312,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.99.

SLQT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on SelectQuote from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 13.02 and a quick ratio of 13.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.07.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). SelectQuote had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $188.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.58 million. SelectQuote’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SelectQuote news, CEO Timothy Robert Danker bought 117,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,516,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,266,198.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raffaele Sadun bought 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $845,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 453,500 shares of company stock worth $4,053,715 over the last three months. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SelectQuote in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SelectQuote in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SelectQuote in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SelectQuote in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SelectQuote in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote Company Profile (NYSE:SLQT)

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

