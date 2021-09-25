SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.40 and last traded at $13.42. Approximately 38,125 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,312,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.99.
SLQT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on SelectQuote from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 13.02 and a quick ratio of 13.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.07.
In other SelectQuote news, CEO Timothy Robert Danker bought 117,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,516,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,266,198.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raffaele Sadun bought 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $845,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 453,500 shares of company stock worth $4,053,715 over the last three months. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SelectQuote in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SelectQuote in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SelectQuote in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SelectQuote in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SelectQuote in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.
SelectQuote Company Profile (NYSE:SLQT)
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
See Also: Moving Average (MA)
Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.