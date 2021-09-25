The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.61

Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.61 and last traded at $28.10, with a volume of 113224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.12.
SKIN has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark raised their price target on The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson raised their price target on The Beauty Health from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Beauty Health from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.46.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in The Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in The Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in The Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in The Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. 63.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.
