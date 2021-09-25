Rhumbline Advisers Buys New Shares in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 128,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.12% of Trillium Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 75.5% in the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 1,346,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,464,000 after purchasing an additional 579,369 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 77.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,322,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,205,000 after purchasing an additional 577,954 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 56.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 928,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,974,000 after purchasing an additional 334,135 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 35.9% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,034,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after purchasing an additional 273,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRIL. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

TRIL opened at $17.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 2.21. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $20.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.41.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $32,814.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,814. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

