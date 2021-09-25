CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,227 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,517 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in CalAmp were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAMP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CalAmp by 1,118.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of CalAmp by 5,641.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in CalAmp by 43.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,313 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in CalAmp in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAMP opened at $10.19 on Friday. CalAmp Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $359.56 million, a P/E ratio of -8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.17.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $79.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CalAmp Corp. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

CAMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their price target on CalAmp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on CalAmp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.70.

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

