Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Position Trimmed by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,696 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROCK. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,552,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,227,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,331,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $487,854,000 after buying an additional 135,944 shares in the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,053,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,786,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $66.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.13. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.97 and a 52 week high of $103.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $348.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

