Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 68,702 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 873,612 shares.The stock last traded at $10.27 and had previously closed at $10.45.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMBP. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.60 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile (NYSE:AMBP)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.