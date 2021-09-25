Rhumbline Advisers Makes New Investment in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 110,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of MiMedx Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 1,208.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,881,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,377,000 after buying an additional 1,737,478 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,270,000 after buying an additional 430,086 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in MiMedx Group by 1,280.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 282,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 262,066 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,575,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its position in MiMedx Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,136,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,711,000 after purchasing an additional 114,995 shares during the period. 50.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MDXG opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.05. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $15.99. The firm has a market cap of $699.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.65.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $68.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.77 million. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 31.30% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.51%. Equities analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDXG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of MiMedx Group from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG).

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.