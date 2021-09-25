EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.06% of EVO Payments worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in EVO Payments by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,864,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,865,000 after acquiring an additional 138,036 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,582,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,577,000 after buying an additional 380,431 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,392,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,353,000 after buying an additional 1,462,071 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,679,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,747,000 after buying an additional 927,740 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,523,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,931,000 after buying an additional 357,368 shares during the period. 56.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

EVO Payments stock opened at $23.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,196.40, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.73. EVO Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.47 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 2.00%. EVO Payments’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,188. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James G. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $264,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

