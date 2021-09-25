Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.60.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $94.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.08. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $84.77 and a 1 year high of $120.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 35.34%. The firm had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.47 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $1,567,304.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $504,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 254,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,362,000 after purchasing an additional 11,612 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.1% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 172.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 158,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,457,000 after purchasing an additional 100,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

