Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

RPTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Repare Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Shares of RPTX opened at $27.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35 and a beta of -0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.22. Repare Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $46.44.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 58,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $1,948,623.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Bonita sold 7,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $244,698.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,175 shares of company stock valued at $6,933,616 in the last three months. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

