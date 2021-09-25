$35.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to post $35.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Anthem’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.74 billion and the lowest is $35.01 billion. Anthem posted sales of $30.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anthem will report full year sales of $137.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $135.77 billion to $138.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $150.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $145.24 billion to $153.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANTM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Anthem from $459.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.76.

NYSE ANTM opened at $381.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. Anthem has a 12-month low of $246.20 and a 12-month high of $406.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $377.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 60.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Anthem by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 12.3% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 24.3% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

