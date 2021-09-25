HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 1,855 Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SGMO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2,900.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 48.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO opened at $9.60 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $19.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.66.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 98.21%. The firm had revenue of $27.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SGMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

