CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Himension Fund acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $25,471,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 867,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,678,000 after acquiring an additional 135,841 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $15,367,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $14,510,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,290,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,226,000 after acquiring an additional 117,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRSP shares. upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $116.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.13 and a 200-day moving average of $124.15. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $79.31 and a 52 week high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. The company had revenue of $900.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.05 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 49.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $4,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 573,007 shares in the company, valued at $94,546,155. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 20,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.48, for a total value of $3,106,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,875 shares of company stock valued at $12,146,610 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

