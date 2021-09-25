The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) by 15.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The Cato were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CATO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Cato by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,342,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,113,000 after buying an additional 84,187 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cato in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cato by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after buying an additional 29,819 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in The Cato by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 178,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 86,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in The Cato by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 144,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 65,702 shares in the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CATO opened at $17.30 on Friday. The Cato Co. has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $18.41. The company has a market cap of $389.94 million, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.29.

The Cato (NYSE:CATO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The Cato had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $207.75 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%.

The Cato Company Profile

The Cato Corp. engages in the operation of apparel and accessories specialty stores. It operates through Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment include retailing of women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. The Credit segment offers credit card and credit authorization services. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

