Sei Investments Co. Sells 3,466 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,410 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,466 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 36.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 27,066 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 886.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 446,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,632,000 after acquiring an additional 401,141 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 127.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 13.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,986,000 after buying an additional 61,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $60.01 on Friday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.52 and a fifty-two week high of $72.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.28.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $141.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.19 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 27.89%. Research analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

In related news, insider Steve Smits sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $1,529,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 15,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $930,792.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,984,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,125 shares of company stock worth $5,497,590. 26.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Live Oak Bancshares Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

