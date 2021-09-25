HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 15,001 Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,001 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,374,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941,831 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,861,000 after buying an additional 358,307 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $11,659,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 568,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after buying an additional 176,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 443,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after buying an additional 177,876 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Shares of Ready Capital stock opened at $15.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.09. Ready Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $16.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.88.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Ready Capital had a net margin of 39.77% and a return on equity of 12.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.06%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 93.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ready Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.46.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.