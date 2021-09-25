HighTower Advisors LLC Takes Position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.35% of Medicus Sciences Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $2,902,000. 68.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSAC stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.63. Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the healthcare industry primarily the medical technology sector in the United States and internationally.

