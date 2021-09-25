HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 99,505 Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 99,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals by 1,988.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 573,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 546,369 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals by 222.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 57,606 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:PLG opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.38 million, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.99. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Platinum Group Metals Profile

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. operates as a mining company. It focuses on production of platinum and palladium. The firm deals with waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Complex in South Africa. The company was founded by R. Michael Jones on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

