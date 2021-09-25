25,970 Shares in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 25,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth about $97,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Granite Point Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Shares of GPMT stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.59. The company has a market capitalization of $741.30 million, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.53. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $15.92.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 19.21%. Research analysts forecast that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.74%.

In other Granite Point Mortgage Trust news, CIO Stephen Alpart purchased 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,583.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Steven Plust purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $103,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,118.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 27,562 shares of company stock valued at $362,395 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

