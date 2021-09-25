O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 272 Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 62.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 12.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the first quarter valued at about $1,403,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 0.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 54.7% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lancaster Colony stock opened at $168.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.19. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52 week low of $162.53 and a 52 week high of $201.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 0.17.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $385.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.29 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

