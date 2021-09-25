O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $50,000 Stock Position in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) by 37.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enova International were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENVA. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enova International by 18.4% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enova International by 8.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Enova International by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Enova International by 3,341.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 20,383 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Enova International by 54.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENVA. Zacks Investment Research raised Enova International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Enova International in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enova International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In other news, CEO David Fisher sold 4,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $149,989.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,768 shares of company stock worth $450,003. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENVA opened at $33.45 on Friday. Enova International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $41.06. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.24.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.94. Enova International had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 48.41%. The firm had revenue of $264.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.88 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

