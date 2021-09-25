KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 624.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 797 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 313,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,550,000 after acquiring an additional 33,036 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Full18 Capital LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 139.2% during the 2nd quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 206,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,218,000 after buying an additional 120,004 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Markel Corp grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,407,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,398,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $62.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.81. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $67.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. The business had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

