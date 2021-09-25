Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Stock Rating Lowered by Argus

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) was downgraded by investment analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. MKM Partners started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $43.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.29 and a 200 day moving average of $44.15. The company has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $28.74 and a 12-month high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.1% during the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO now owns 13,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 4.2% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 8.2% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 13.6% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.