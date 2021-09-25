Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ERJ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Embraer from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $7.10 target price on shares of Embraer in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.44.

Shares of ERJ stock opened at $17.77 on Thursday. Embraer has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $18.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.10 million. Embraer had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. Embraer’s quarterly revenue was up 2004.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Embraer will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERJ. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Embraer during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Embraer by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Embraer in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Embraer in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

