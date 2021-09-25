Sei Investments Co. Buys 1,100 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The Greenbrier Companies were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 111.6% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 5,667.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William A. Furman acquired 69,783 shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.05 per share, with a total value of $3,004,158.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $84,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,783.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GBX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $42.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $50.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.30 and its 200 day moving average is $44.93. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,300.30, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $450.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.44 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. The Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

The Greenbrier Companies Profile

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair and Parts; and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

