Sei Investments Co. Makes New Investment in Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 23,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Karat Packaging in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Karat Packaging in the second quarter valued at about $2,967,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Karat Packaging in the second quarter valued at about $8,753,000. 20.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KRT stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.02. Karat Packaging Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.56 and a 12 month high of $25.91.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. As a group, research analysts forecast that Karat Packaging Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karat Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.71.

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

