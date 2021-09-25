Sei Investments Co. Boosts Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,126 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVCO. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 13,971 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,746 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $244.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.76. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.93 and a fifty-two week high of $266.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.43.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $330.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.80 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

