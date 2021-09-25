Coliseum Capital Management, L Acquires 89,247 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Stock

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 89,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.12 per share, for a total transaction of $3,848,330.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 40,000 shares of GMS stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.38 per share, for a total transaction of $2,015,200.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 111,482 shares of GMS stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.57 per share, for a total transaction of $5,637,644.74.

On Monday, June 28th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 15,229 shares of GMS stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.16 per share, for a total transaction of $733,428.64.

On Thursday, June 24th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 113,050 shares of GMS stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.17 per share, for a total transaction of $4,993,418.50.

Shares of GMS opened at $46.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.60. GMS Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.07 and a twelve month high of $53.85.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.41. GMS had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of GMS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Stephens raised shares of GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GMS from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMS. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in GMS by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in GMS in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in GMS by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in GMS by 1,411.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of GMS in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

About GMS

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

