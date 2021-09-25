Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $81.99

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $81.99 and last traded at $82.00, with a volume of 15338 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.06.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.20 and a 200-day moving average of $82.23.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 470.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,078,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,848,000 after acquiring an additional 12,434,002 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,719,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,814 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5,043.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,980,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922,687 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,924,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,284,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,754 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

