JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Target Price to $90.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on V.F. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a sell rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Pivotal Research restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded V.F. from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.60.

NYSE:VFC opened at $67.96 on Wednesday. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $65.34 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.22.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that V.F. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,576,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,283,808,000 after buying an additional 11,573,699 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in V.F. by 1,673.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,499,489 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $287,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302,152 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in V.F. in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,803,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in V.F. by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,460,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,022,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in V.F. by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,119,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,060,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

