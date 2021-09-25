CSFB Analysts Give Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) a $45.00 Price Target

CSFB set a $45.00 price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.27.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $38.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.53. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52-week low of $30.21 and a 52-week high of $49.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of -43.26 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.42 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEP. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,014,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,156,000 after buying an additional 1,929,252 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 745.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,946,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,191,000 after buying an additional 1,715,930 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,594,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,423,000 after purchasing an additional 867,494 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,187,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,981,000 after purchasing an additional 760,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

