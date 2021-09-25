Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Earns Buy Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their buy rating on shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $275.00 price target on the stock.

STZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $257.39.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands stock opened at $212.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $160.63 and a 1 year high of $244.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.46.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.33%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 10.7% during the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 71,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,414,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $3,611,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 16,463.0% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,553,000 after buying an additional 32,926 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.