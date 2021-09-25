Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.03

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.03 and last traded at C$2.03, with a volume of 9028965 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.90.

Several research firms recently commented on BBD.B. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$1.90 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.20 to C$2.20 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CIBC restated a “sell” rating and issued a C$1.30 price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.75 to C$1.90 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.70.

The stock has a market cap of C$4.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.24.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

