Rhumbline Advisers Sells 221,692 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 412,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 221,692 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KOS opened at $2.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.82.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 37.20%. The business had revenue of $384.12 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Kosmos Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.70 to $7.80 in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.21.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

