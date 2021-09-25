Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,049 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HMHC. WS Management Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 714.1% in the first quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 3,449,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,598 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,928,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485,842 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,174,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,431 shares in the last quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,648,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 413.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,700,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HMHC opened at $13.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $14.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.41.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.24. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a net margin of 6.79% and a negative return on equity of 85.11%.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

